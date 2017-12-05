You are here
King to visit Turkey on Wednesday
By JT - Dec 05,2017 - Last updated at Dec 05,2017
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah is scheduled to visit Turkey on Wednesday, at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
During the visit, King Abdullah will hold talks with President Erdogan on bilateral relations and the latest regional developments.
The visit to the Muslim country and major regional player comes as US President Donald Trump is expected, on the same day, to announce recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and, consequently, moving the US embassy to occupied Jerusalem (Click to see separate stories).
Turkey and Jordan are also share concern for the future of war-torn Syria, as the two countries have been directly affected by the seven-year conflict.
Amman and Ankara are also concerned neighbours of Iraq, which is bracing for a new era after defeating terrorists that have occupied swathes of the country for three years.
