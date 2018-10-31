Leading neurology, stroke experts share findings with Jordanian doctors

AMMAN — More than 70 doctors and healthcare professionals on Monday gathered in Amman to attend a discussion on migraines and the management of acute strokes, led by two leading neurology experts.

According to a study published in Lancet Neurology in 2016, about 15 million people worldwide suffer strokes every year.

Organised by Panmed Events in cooperation with NatHealth, the seminar brought together Pierre Amarenco, chairman of the Department of Neurology and Stroke Centre at Bichat University Hospital, and Marie-Germaine Bousser, honorary head of the Neurology Department at Lariboisiere Hospital and emeritus professor of Neurology at Paris-Diderot University, who spoke to the members of the Jordan Neurological Society about migraine headaches, strokes and the best ways to manage both.

Opening the event by discussing “the association between migraines and ischemic stroke”, Bousser outlined the methods available for predicting and preventing strokes, while Amarenco discussed new advances on “different stroke treatment options that have led to favourable outcomes at higher percentages through our treatment programme”.

The audience expressed its desire for more medical information exchange, with one attending doctor noting: “I am a cardiac surgeon, and this seminar covered a subject that is common, topical and very useful for me.”

“Strokes are the second biggest cause of death and these presentations cover how to use new techniques, important evolutions in this area, and the timing for the use of thrombolytic agents,” he continued.

Two researchers with the Cell Therapy Centre, in Amman, highlighted how the event “may encourage us to do more research on strokes and start clinical trials with the aim of learning more about ischemic strokes”.

A Jordanian company aimed at building the healthcare knowledge base in Jordan by organising medical seminars and hosting leading specialists, Panmed Events “has brought [together]leaders in the fields of fertility, diabetes, macular degeneration and cardiovascular surgery, among others, over the past two years,” according to its CEO Shermine Dajani.

“These events helped share findings and build bridges between doctors in Europe and Jordan. Beyond organising large conferences where doctors can just exchange cards, I am trying to build relationships that can lead to serious partnerships in the future,” she added.

In Jordan, 3.81 per cent of the population is aged 65 or older, an increase from the 3.2 per cent recorded in 2011, according to World Bank figures.

As part of their visit to Jordan, Amarenco and Bousser will also participate in the 9th International Conference of the Royal Medical Services & Jordan Health Exhibition, where they will present their research findings to over 5,000 participants from 60 different countries.