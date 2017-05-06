Majority thinks education efficient against radicalisation

AMMAN — The results of a new survey on Intercultural Trends in the Euro-Mediterranean region, conducted by the Anna Lindh Foundation, revealed that 86 per cent of Jordanians consider that education and youth programmes are efficient in dealing with the challenges of radicalisation.

The survey investigated what people see as "critical aspects of life" in the Euro-Mediterranean region, and the key similarities and differences they find between themselves and those from other countries, cultures and backgrounds, a statement by the foundation said. It also examined trust of different types of media sources across different countries and age profiles.

Jordan was among the 13 countries studied in the survey, which interviewed over 13,000 people, from eight EU countries and five Southern and Eastern Mediterranean (SEM) ones (Algeria, Israel, Palestine, Tunisia and Jordan).

Education and youth programmes received wide support from all interviewees, with 85 per cent of SEM respondents reporting that they believe such mechanisms would help prevent and deal with the challenges of radicalism, according to the statement.

Earlier this year, His Majesty King Abdullah issued his 7th Discussion Paper, in which he cited the development of quality education as one of the most pressing issues to be addressed in Jordan.

Titled “Developing Human Resources and Education Imperative for Jordan’s Progress”, the paper called on stakeholders to decisively address any challenge hindering the progress of education and human development in Jordan.

“Education is an effective tool to transcend differences and build common ground to spread tolerance and understanding, and shun bigotry and extremism. There can be no comprehensive reform without an educational transformation,” he added.

Eighty-eight per cent of SEM countries also perceive a potential for cooperation in relation to opportunities for entrepreneurship, innovation and youth employment.

In his paper, King Abdullah highlighted the focus on youth employment and innovation as “the path to a prosperous future”, reiterating that the “challenges of today’s world can only be overcome by developing modern instruments and tools of knowledge, inspired by the spirit of modernity itself and the breakthroughs in education and science”.

Regarding regional issues, while migration did feature as a major characteristic of the Mediterranean region in terms of what people see as critical aspects of life in the survey, it was well behind concepts such as hospitality and way of life, the statement added.

Among the main findings of the survey was also the idea that positive perceptions of the Mediterranean region outscore negative ones, key qualities associated with the Mediterranean region are shared history, shared heritage, and shared way of life

The 2017 survey is the third in a series started by the Anna Lindh Foundation in 2010, with the aim of providing insight into the recent evolution of the region’s dynamics.

It is part of a wider programme of activities titled “Invest in a generation”, that seeks to invest in youth-led initiatives and education, perceived as the best response to conflict and radicalisation.