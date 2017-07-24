Man killed, two wounded, including Israeli, at embassy shooting — PSD

AMMAN — A Jordanian was killed, and another was injured along with an Israeli man on Sunday in a shooting incident at the Israeli embassy in Amman, police said.

The incident took place at a residential building affiliated with the embassy in Rabieh neighbourhood in west Amman, a police statement said, adding that a police taskforce responded to the incident and deployed to the site.

The statement, issued by the media unit at the Public Security Department (PSD), said that the initial investigation indicated that the two Jordanians were at the residential building “as carpenters who had entered the facility in this capacity”. One of the two Jordanians later succumbed to gunshot wounds.

“The investigation is still in its initial stage and a broader probe has been opened by PSD investigators to look into all the details of the incident and the public prosecution department has been notified,” the police said.