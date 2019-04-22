'Ministry building database of civil society organisations'

AMMAN — The Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation is currently building a database of the civil society organisations operating in the Kingdom, Planning Minister Mary Kawar said on Monday.

Kawar said that the platform aims to boost partnerships and communication between the government and the organisations by supporting networking and minimising conflict in organisations’ work.

The minister’s came during a meeting held at the Jordan River Foundation to promote alliances among non-governmental and civil society organisations, according to a statement released by Planning Ministry.

During the meeting, the minister stressed the importance of civil society organisations’ partnerships with governmental, private and international institutions to achieve development goals and support citizens from all segments of society.

The minister said that networking between NGOs and civil society organisations could bring about the exchange of experiences, resources, knowledge, skills and creative ideas, which is essential to accelerate efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Kawar noted Jordan has been keen to keep abreast of global efforts by framing national mechanisms reflecting national characteristics, challenges and priorities, participating in all international conferences on sustainable development, according to the statement.

Director General of the Jordan River Foundation Anam Barishi and a number of representatives from NGOs and civil society organisations attended the meeting.