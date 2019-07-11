Monitoring system to help combat drug bacteria, viruses

AMMAN — The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Wednesday launched the Jordan Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance System (JARSS) to help fight drug-resistant bacteria and viruses.

The system was launched with support from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and funding from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), according to a ministry statement.

Since the start of project activities in 2018, significant investments have been made to improve the capacities of relevant institutions and teams in the field of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), the statement read.

The launch took place under the patronage of Health Minister Saad Jaber, and with the presence of South Korean Ambassador to Jordan Lee Jae-wan, as well as many multisectoral partners, the statement said.

Under the JARSS, a number of core structures were established, including the national AMR Steering Committee, the national AMR Coordinating Centre and the national AMR Reference Laboratory.

With the launch of the overall system, all required elements and components are now in place and ready to operate, including eight surveillance sites across the country, according to the statement.

“We are very happy for having Jordan among the four countries that KOICA is supporting on antimicrobial resistance, and to see the national AMR surveillance system as part of our efforts to strengthening global surveillance systems.” Ambassador Lee Jae-wan said in the statement.

KOICA also expressed its commitment to build on past achievements and further help microbiology laboratories combat AMR in Jordan.

Representing the minister of health, Secretary General of the MoH Hikmat Abu Elfoul affirmed the ministry’s commitment to addressing the threat of AMR, “as it is one of the most important health problems globally and in Jordan”.

“I encourage all stakeholders and partners in Jordan to engage and collaborate with the ministry to combat AMR under the overall umbrella of the JARSS.”

He added that the JARSS will help generate quality AMR data to help fight the emergence and spread of AMR.

Jordan’s national action plan on AMR and the newly-launched surveillance system represents an important platform to facilitate multisectoral collaboration for the implementation of all AMR-related activities in the country WHO Representative to Jordan Maria Cristina Profili said.

“Our joint success in addressing AMR fundamentally depends on having better data as a basis for robust analysis that can inform policymakers and programme managers alike in the continued improvement of interventions to combat AMR.”