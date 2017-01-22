New chief Islamic justice, mufti appointed

By JT - Jan 22,2017 - Last updated at Jan 22,2017

AMMAN — A Royal Decree was issued on Sunday, endorsing a Cabinet decision appointing Sheikh Abdul Karim Khasawneh as the chief Islamic justice.

Another decree appointed Mohammad Khalaileh as the grand mufti of the Kingdom, a Royal court statement said. The new mufti enjoys the rank, pay and powers of a minister, the statement said.

Khasawneh, who served as the mufti before his appointment, replaced Ahmad Hilayel.

The chief Islamic justice is the top Sharia judge, whose department oversees the work of Sharia courts across the Kingdom and the application of relevant laws, mainly the provisions in the Personal Status Law that govern marriage, divorce and inheritance.

The mufti heads the Iftaa Department, the sole authority with the mandate to issue religious edicts.