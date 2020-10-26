Offences against prophet ‘a crime, not personal freedom’ — Awqaf minister

You are here

By JT - Oct 26,2020 - Last updated at Oct 26,2020

AMMAN — Offences against Prophet Mohammad, and prophets in general, is not a matter of personal freedom, but a crime that encourages violence, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalaileh said on Sunday. 

The minister, in press remarks, voiced rejection of the assault that begets violence and hate speech, at a time the whole world is calling to uproot hatred and violence, stressing that the Islamic traditions respect others’ beliefs and emphasise the need to respect all prophets. 

He added that the offence against Prophet Mohammad is “a crime and a blatant attack on all religions, beliefs and the entire humanity”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. 

Khalaileh also highlighted that the UN in 2011 endorsed the World Interfaith Harmony Week, following a proposal by His Majesty King Abdullah, adding that the world is moving towards interreligious cooperation.

