Palestinian envoy lauds Jordan’s ‘firm’ stance on two-state solution

AMMAN — Palestinian Ambassador to Jordan Atallah Khairi on Saturday voiced appreciation for His Majesty King Abdullah's reiteration that the two-state solution is "the sole way to a fair and comprehensive regional peace" and resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the envoy said that King Abdullah's stance echoes the Palestinian position.

He also called on all Arab and Islamic nations, as well as the whole world to adopt the same "firm" stance and implement international legitimacy resolutions and the principle of the two-state solution to thwart plans aimed at “liquidating the Palestinian cause”.

The Kingdom’s address in the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, renews "the solid Jordanian stance" that supports the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people, he said.

The diplomat also lauded the outcomes of the Amman-based meeting of the foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, France and Germany, as well as the European Union representative, which confirmed, according to the Amman statement, the principle of the two-state solution and the centrality of the Palestinian cause, Petra reported.