Prime minister issues Defence Order No.17, stiffening penalties for health violations

AMMAN — Tightening penalties on violators of health measures, Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Omar Razzaz on Wednesday issued Defence Order No.17, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh announced.

Speaking during a joint press briefing at the Prime Ministry, Adaileh said that under Defence Order No.17, the defence orders No. 8 and 16 were amended to increase fines against violators to be no less than JD500 and no more than JD1,000, for a first-time offence.

For a repeat offence, violators will face a maximum one-year jail term or a fine of no less than JD1,000 and no more than JD3,000, or both penalties.

The new defence order carries a one-year imprisonment or a fine of JD3,000, or both penalties against hospital administrations, health centres or medical laboratories if they fail to report COVID-19 infections. Violators will face a 14-day closure in the event of repeat offences.

Defence Order No. 17 imposes penalties on anyone who holds a gathering that is not in accordance with safety measures, and they will face a fine of no less than JD1,000 and no more than JD3,000, if it is a first-time offence, and will face an imprisonment term ranging from three months to one year, or a fine of no less than JD2,000 and no more than JD3,000, or both penalties in the event of repeated offences.

Anyone who submits a false PCR result, with the intention of misleading authorities, shall also be punished with a maximum of one-year jail term or a fine of JD3,000 or both penalties, Adaileh said.

According to the new defence order, the concerned minister is authorised to publish the names of facilities that are closed under any of the defence orders.