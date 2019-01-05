Razzaz to rally support for upcoming London conference during US visit

AMMAN — Prime Minister Omar Razzaz is scheduled to begin an official visit to the United States on Tuesday aimed at rallying support for the upcoming London conference to support Jordan’s economy and investment.

The summit, slated for February 28, seeks to garner international community support to help put Jordan on a sustainable growth path and transition to an export-led economy, in addition to attracting international businesses and investors to explore the commercial opportunities in Jordan.

Representatives of the Group of Seven member countries — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US — as well as leading international institutions in the field of finance and investment will participate in the conference.

While the 2016 London conference and the 2017 Brussels summit were primarily focused on the Syrian crisis and assisting the Kingdom in withstanding regional turbulence and the refugee influx, this year’s conference is fully devoted to Jordan’s economic future, Razzaz said.

The purpose of the premier’s visit is also to discuss with US officials ways to maximise the benefits from the Jordan-US free trade agreement, as Razzaz is due to meet with the US secretary of treasury to discuss trade ties between the two countries, as well as aid to the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prime minister, who will be accompanied by a ministerial delegation, will also meet with officials and representatives of international donors, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and representatives of the US private sector.

The trip also seeks to highlight Jordan’s major economic and financial reforms in light of the turbulent regional conditions, according to Petra.