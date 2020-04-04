Romania looks forward to enhancing ‘friendly, traditional cooperation’ with Jordan — envoy

AMMAN — Jordan and Romania on Thursday celebrated the 55 years of diplomatic relations, which were established between the two countries in 1965.

Romanian Ambassador to Jordan Nicolae Comanescu said that diplomatic missions in Bucharest and Amman have been operating since 1974 on an embassy level, noting that Jordan “has always been one of his country’s most trusted and appreciated friends and partners”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Comanescu said that education has held special importance in the bilateral agenda, as over the past 40 years, Romanian universities have provided education to more than 13,000 Jordanian students.

The ambassador pointed to the “significant increase” in the volume of bilateral economic exchange in recent years, which reflects the increase in sectoral cooperation and the achievement of a higher level of coordination between the two countries’ business environments.

The Romanian leadership “looks forward to continuing to enhance the friendly and traditional cooperation” with Jordan to achieve concrete goals on the bilateral and multilateral levels.

On a related level and on this occasion, the foreign ministers of the two countries expressed their pride in the “distinguished relations” between the two countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi described Jordanian-Romanian ties as “strong” and enjoying “a deep friendship”.

Safadi took to Twitter on the occasion to say: "We celebrate this anniversary with mutual determination to advance cooperation.”

“These difficult times have reaffirmed our global interdependence and we all pray that we overcome the coronavirus crisis,” he said, stressing that “working together will enable us to face challenges”.

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said: "We celebrate the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,” noting that “the two countries are determined to further our bilateral relationship".