RSS, UNIDO present progress of implementing second phase of EU-funded MED TEST III project in Jordan

AMMAN — The progress of implementing the second phase of the EU-funded SwitchMed/MED Transfer of Environmentally Sound Technology (TEST) III project was introduced on Thursday to representatives from ministries, the Chambers of Industry and the Delegation of the EU to Jordan at a virtual meeting organised by the Royal Scientific Society (RSS).

The second phase of the project will aim to extend the progress achieved in the MED TEST II project (2015-2018) to demonstrate the effectiveness and economic growth potential of Resource Efficient and Cleaner Production (RECP)/TEST methodology to additional industry sectors, companies and service providers in Jordan, according to a RSS statement.

An agreement was signed between the United Nations Industrial Organisation (UNIDO) and the RSS in 2019 to implement the MED TEST III project in Jordan.

To drive forward the adoption of RECP in Jordan, the RSS will implement the project in partnership with the Chambers of Industry, and under technical guidance of UNIDO and support of the national focal points from the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply and the Ministry of Environment.

Enhancing productivity by integrating practices and technology that lead to greater efficiency in the use of natural resources, a reduction of waste and energy consumption, opportunities for innovation and value creation, is central to UNIDO’s TEST approach.

As per the activities conducted till this date, seven companies from the chemical sector, two companies from the plastic sector and six companies from the food and beverage sector signed agreements with the RSS to demonstrate RECP/TEST assessment, the statement said.

And 10 additional service providers signed agreements with the RSS to participate in the demonstration of RECP/TEST assessment in the food industries to be qualified to offer the TEST methodology services in Jordan.

Two virtual plenary training introducing TEST approach to all companies together were conducted during October and November, 2020.

Moreover, virtual training package on RECP/TEST was provided to 13 university professors from six universities in September, 2020 to initiate the cooperation in establishing a national scheme to support RECP integration in academia. And a virtual awareness-raising workshop on RECP is planned to be conducted for the financial institutions in January 2021.

The project aims at activating the synergy and coordination between stakeholders to setting-up a national support scheme for mobilising technical assistance to industry in the area of RECP leveraging on national fund and donors, and the introduction of specific national policy instruments for RECP in industry, concluded the statement