Safadi, Lavrov talk ties, region

AMMAN — Jordan and Russia on Monday reiterated their continuous efforts towards furthering cooperation and enhancing bilateral ties.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, over the phone, reviewed the latest regional developments and efforts to resolve regional crises.

The ministers also praised “the continued progress” in relations between the two countries, which celebrated the 57th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations on Saturday

The two sides stressed the continued coordination on resolving regional crises, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause by achieving a just and lasting peace on the basis of a two-state solution and international law, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The Palestinian cause is Jordan’s “central issue” and the two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital on the lines of June 4, 1967, is “the only way” to achieve a just and comprehensive peace, Safadi stressed.

Safadi and Lavrov emphasised the need to “open a political horizon” to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on the two-state solution, international law and international legitimacy resolutions through launching “serious and effective” negotiations.

They also stressed the importance of supporting efforts towards holding a meeting of the Middle East Quartet — comprising Russia, the US, the EU and the UN — to resume peace negotiations on the basis of international law.

Talks also drew attention to the importance of achieving Palestinian national reconciliation, with Safadi praising Russia’s efforts in this arena.

Safadi commended Russia’s “firm” position in support of the two-state solution and its adherence to international law and international legitimacy resolutions, highlighting the importance of the Russian role in the peace process.

The two sides also discussed the developments related to finding a political solution to the Syrian crisis, which maintains Syria’s unity and territorial integrity and restores peace and stability.

They underlined the importance of holding the meetings of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva under the supervision of the United Nations, a step towards the required solution, according to the statement.

Talks also covered the Libyan crisis, with the two top diplomats affirming “no military solutions for the crisis”.

They highlighted the need to step up efforts to ensure a ceasefire and launch negotiations to resolve the crisis in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, which maintains the unity of Libya.

Discussions also touched on the developments in the Arab Gulf region, stressing the importance of establishing stability and security in the region and resolving conflicts in a political manner, ensuring respect for international law and the principles of good neighbourliness and non-interference in internal affairs, according to the statement.