Safe-cracking cases cracked: multiple arrests over stolen safes

AMMAN — Criminal Investigation Department (CID) personnel have arrested suspects involved in stealing two safes, one from an electricity company in Irbid and the other from a factory in Ruseifa, a Public Security Department (PSD) statement said on Sunday.

Irbid CID received a report that the electricity company’s offices were broken into and the safe, containing JD 9,700, was stolen from the cashier’s office, the statement said.

Officers went to the location and gathered evidence for the investigation.

A team was formed by the police and the CID to follow up on the case and intelligence pointed to a former employee of the company who had earlier been fired, the PSD said, adding that he was located and arrested.

The suspect confessed to stealing the safe, cracking it and taking the money inside and then disposing of it, alongside an accomplice who was also arrested and confessed to his involvement in the theft.

With the suspects’ cooperation, a portion of the stolen money was retrieved and the case was referred to the judiciary, the PSD said.

In Ruseifa, CID agents received a complaint from a factory director, saying that a safe was stolen with money inside it.

An investigation led to a suspect who was arrested and confessed to the theft with three accomplices, two of whom were arrested and confessed to their involvement, while search is ongoing for the third.

After searching of the arrested suspects’ houses, investigators retrieved some of the stolen money, and the case was also referred to the judiciary, the PSD said.