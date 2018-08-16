You are here
Some 90% of Jordanians see taxes levied on productive sectors as ‘fair’
By JT - Aug 16,2018 - Last updated at Aug 16,2018
AMMAN — Some 33,000 citizens have participated in an online survey launched by the government on the official Prime Ministry’s website and social media, with the aim of capturing citizens’ perception of the new draft Income Tax Law, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The survey included a number of questions related to the tax burden in Jordan, tax evasion, exemptions granted to developmental zones as well as other topics related to the national economy.
More than 89 per cent of the respondents disagreed when asked if the taxes levied on various productive sectors were “fair”, while 11 per cent said they considered it a just taxation system.
Eighty five per cent of respondents voiced their agreement with the fact that some sectors were leveraging tax exemption in order to avoid tax payment, while 15 per cent disagreed.
On the fairness of the sales tax value, 92 per cent of the respondents said it was “unfair”, compared to 8 per cent who said it was “fair”.
For 90 per cent of those participating in the survey, the tax burden in Jordan is unfair, especially for the middle and low-income categories, while 10 per cent of the respondents said that it was fair.
Regarding the penalties currently imposed on tax evaders and their deterrent effect, 85 per cent of respondents said they did not consider them as deterrent, while 15 per cent said they were.
Seventy four per cent of the surveyed supported the need to apply the principle of progressive tax, while 26 per cent preferred imposing a fixed percentage of the tax.
On the spending cuts, 67 per cent said that such cuts were “infeasible”, while 33 per cent agreed that spending control was beneficial.
As for the agricultural sector and its need for governmental support, the survey indicated that more than 93 per cent agreed with this approach to increase the sector’s contribution to the national economy, while 7 per cent disagreed on this issue.
Asked about the impact of the decline in foreign aid on the government’s ability to spend on basic services such as health, education and infrastructure, 65 per cent of the respondents said they disagreed with this view, while 35 per cent agreed.
The Prime Ministry said it will conduct another survey on lingering questions related to the amended Income Tax Law.
Hatem Abunimeh (not verified)
Fri, 08/17/2018 - 08:05
I was one of many Jordanians that participated in completing and submitting the survey feedback pertaining to the newly recreated evolving income Tax law proposal. I believe that I can weigh in on the questions and what they mean. The early results review reveals that my answers were in line with other readers answers, the majority of responders reached a consensus on most of the questions and there were no surprises, in other words, the anticipated results were confirmed by the respondents, There was a consensus. We all believed that income tax ought to be progressively designed the more money you make the more you have to pay in taxes. We believed that some of the agencies that were given the free hand to deduct large sums of income used loopholes in the system to evade the due amount of taxes in comparison with their income. We all agreed that agriculture field is a very important field and deserves to be given a tax break so it can survive in this highly competitive market. Our answers showed that the current system of collection is lethargic and not enough effort is being made to collect the right amount of due taxes. Moreover, we agreed that when the opportunity presents itself tax evaders will exploit it to their advantage so they don't pay the right amount of taxes. The respondents agreed in unison that the sales tax is way out of whack and needs to be tweaked a little so it corresponds with some sort of equilibrium. Finally, we all agreed that the absence & dwindling international grants, as well as the good old gulf erstwhile annual financial assistance, has put a great deal of pressure on our fiscal as well as our monetary policies and gave us a wake-up call to begin thinking about seeking an alternative route based on self-reliance. The survey is a positive step towards involving the average citizen in the decision-making process by soliciting their opinion and see how are they thinking. I believe that similar surveys need to be introduced to the citizens all the time whenever a law is introduced to solicit a feedback regarding what the people are thinking how the country affairs ought to be managed. While the government can't satisfy all of the parchment for change at least it will get an insider opinion on what goes on inside the citizens' mind
