Special Operations Forces Exhibition opens today

By JT - May 06,2018 - Last updated at May 06,2018

AMMAN — The 12th Special Operations Forces Exhibition (SOFEX) 2018 starts Monday under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The event represents the biggest defence exhibition focused on special operations and national security in the Middle East and North Africa, SOFEX Director Amer Tabaa said, noting that it showcases all equipment and machinery used by special operations, peacekeeping and security forces, in addition to defence facilities and field training.

SOFEX offers a global platform for dialogue for countries seeking international peace and security, the director said, noting that the event is held under the direct supervision of HRH Prince Feisal and with the support of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and all security apparatuses.

He pointed out that SOFEX will begin with a conference for the chiefs of special operations forces in the presence of more than 600 participants, including ministers of defence, army chiefs and senior officers of special operations and land and marine forces from the region.

Participants will also include decision makers and developers of strategies related to homeland and global security, Tabaa stated, adding that it will cover a series of comprehensive thematic seminars delivered by top military officials from around the world, tackling a wide range of issues related to counter terrorism and homeland security issues.

More than 350 companies from 35 countries will be participating in the three-day exhibition that His Majesty will inaugurate at the King Abdullah I Airbase in Amman, the director continued.

The 75,000 square metres of indoor and outdoor exhibition space attracts exhibitors and national pavilions from all corners of the globe, according to sofexjordan.com.

This year’s version will attract 99 official delegations of over 400 members from 53 countries, according to Petra.

SOFEX has been held biannually since its establishment in 1996.