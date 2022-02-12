Study finds link between masculine gender roles and gender-based violence

Al Quds Centre for Political Studies President Oraib Rantawi speaks during the launch of a study on Saturday (Photo courtesy of Al Quds Centre for Political Studies)

AMMAN — A local study on the masculine roles and values in Jordanian society found a strong relationship between masculine gender roles and values, domestic violence and gender-based violence.

This phenomenon, according to the study, is the result of the existing conflicts in society, which were created by “the lack of foundations and values of social justice”.

The study, titled “The Concept of Masculinity and its Effects on Domestic Violence, a Reading of the Jordanian Context”, was prepared by Al Quds Centre for Political Studies (QCPS) in cooperation with the Norwegian embassy in Amman.

During the event in Amman, QCPS President Oraib Rantawi said the study aimed to find gender indicators for the masculine situation in Jordanian society and to come up with recommendations.

“Our aim was to come up with recommendations that would contribute to achieving a state of gender balance that leads to alleviating the psychological burden on men as a result of the pressures arising from masculine gender roles in Jordanian society,” Rantawi told The Jordan Times.

The study, according to Rantawi, sought to also identify gender issues and problems related to male roles and values in Jordanian society in areas such as education, social, economic and health.

“We also seek to determine the pressures, challenges and effects arising from these gender roles and values from the point of view of experts and influential people in society through fields of studies,” Rantawi noted.

The study also sought to reach solutions and recommendations that are proposed by experts and influential individuals in society in the fields of political reforms, legal legislation, religious discourse, economy and education, he said.

The findings of the study were shared with 150 participants from three different governorates in the Kingdom, according to Rantawi.

Some of the main findings, according to Rantawi, were the reasons for violence at schools.

“Most of the violence at school is related to boys forming gangs, getting entangled with individuals who are bad, and being subjected to sexual harassment, which forces them to use violence to defend themselves,” Rantawi added.

He added that men tend to refrain from continuing their higher education because of financial burdens.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that there are still some errors in the construction of the “Jordanian curricula that always reflects male superiority or discrimination against women”.

“There is lack of certain national values and social ethical standards for correct masculine behaviour, while neglecting to focus on civic values, tolerance, love and dialogue, and on motivating students to realise gender, social reality and challenges,” Rantawi added.

The study suggested several recommendations including reviewing the legal legislation system and eliminating gender gaps.

It also suggested finding solutions to unemployment and poverty problems by raising the minimum wage and encouraging youth to join the labour market.

The study also called for developing national strategies and plans that would promote positive masculinity values.

Minister Counsellor and Deputy Head of the Royal Norwegian Embassy Rita Furuseth said: "Today's event is an important opportunity for researchers and policymakers to work together to discuss how masculinity and gender roles affect domestic violence in Jordan."

"Gender-based violence must be seen as a societal problem ... In order to end such violence we must understand its underlying cause," Furuseth said.

Freedom from violence is a fundamental human right, Furuseth stressed, adding that ending gender-based violence is a priority for Jordan in the national strategy for women and is also a priority in the Norwegian foreign policy".