Terror suspect killed in raid, another man arrested

AMMAN – A terror suspect was killed on Wednesday and another man apprehended during a security sweep in Shobak, around 200km south of Amman, authorities said.

A joint statement by the Public Security Department (PSD) and the Gendarmerie Department, which jointly carried out the operation, said that the killed man was suspected of affiliation with a terrorist group.

Elaborating, the statement said that the joint force responded to intelligence locating a suspect, who holds an Arab nationality and is wanted for his links to a terrorist group, in a farm in Shobak. Upon seeing the security men, the suspect opened heavy fire. The location was besieged immediately by the gendarmerie troops.

As the suspect refused to surrender, the rules of engagement were applied and the man was killed, the security agencies said.

The other man, who lived on the same farm with the suspect, was arrested and the location was inspected, the statement said.

This is the third security operation in the southern region this month. The first two were carried out in Karak, ending with the death of 11 security officers, two citizens and a Canadian national, and the injury of dozens of others in the two terror-related incidents.

Five terrorists were killed in the two operations in the village of Qreifelleh and at Karak Castle.

Meanwhile, tens of suspects were rounded up in several security operations in various parts of the Kingdom and the hunt continues, officials have said.

Shobak lies in the northwestern tip of Maan Governorate, with a population of around 20,000. It is famous for agriculture and a mediaeval castle.