Tillerson due in Amman

AMMAN — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected in Amman, as part of a regional tour that will also take him to Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt and Kuwait between February 11–16, a US embassy statement said.

In Jordan, Tillerson will hold talks with top officials and “will underscore the enduring strength of the US-Jordan relationship, engage with the Jordanian leadership on the conclusion of a new Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral assistance, and discuss key regional issues such as the ongoing crisis in Syria and Jordan’s support for Middle East peace,” the statement said.

The secretary will lead the US delegation to a ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in Kuwait and participate in the Iraq Reconstruction Conference, according to the statement.