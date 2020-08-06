Water minister checks on measures to cope with rising demand on water

AMMAN — Water Minister Raed Abul Saud on Thursday checked on the implementation of water distribution plans to Amman, Zarqa and Madaba, according to a ministry statement shared with The Jordan Times.

In a meeting with CEO of Miyahuna Mohammad Ouran, attended by Secretary General of the Water Authority of Jordan Feras Al Azzam, Abul Saud also checked on Miayhuna's efforts to face the increasing burdens on water pumping, especially in areas that witnessed very high temperatures during the latest heatwave that impacted the Kingdom.

Ouran briefed the minister on the speedy measures implemented to cope with the increasing demand.

Abul Saud also highlighted the importance of dealing with all reports and notes, in implementation of His Majesty King Abdullah's directives to have the government pay attention to each and every citizen, especially with regards to basic services, such as water, according to the statement.

There is a 12 per cent decrease in complaints and reports by citizens at this time of year compared to previous years, the statement said, adding that the minister praised Miyahuna's efforts in this regard, highlighting the importance of expediting projects aimed at reducing water loss to improve pumping to all areas.

Ouran also reviewed the challenges that arose during Eid Al Adha holiday, which promoted the company to increase water sources' pumping capacity to the maximum, increasing it by 50,000 cubic metres daily, thus pumping an overall of 650,000 cubic metres of water each day.

He also said there was special focus on Zarqa and Madaba, where consumption at houses increased significantly, according to the statement.

The CEO concluded that Miyahuna is also looking into areas that witness recurrent violations on water sources, and will work on creating alternative pipelines to protect those sources and ensure pumping keeps ongoing as usual for all.