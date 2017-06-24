You are here
At least three killed in Mosul suicide attacks — officials
By AFP - Jun 24,2017 - Last updated at Jun 24,2017
An Iraqi man, who suffered injuries following a suicide attack as he was escaping the Old City of Mosul, receives treatment at a field hospital on Friday (AFP photo)
MOSUL, Iraq — Suicide bombers attacked a shopping district of east Mosul that was retaken from the extremists months ago, killing at least 3 people, medical and security officials said on Saturday.
The attack struck the Muthanna neighbourhood late on Friday as residents shopped ahead of the Eid Al Fitr holiday marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
"The first suicide bomber blew himself up as he was being stopped by a policeman, who died on the spot," a senior police officer said.
A second bomber managed to enter a shopping arcade and blew himself up among civilians, killing at least 2 and wounding 9, according to the same officer and a medic at Al Khansaa hospital.
The third suicide bomber was killed by police before he could detonate his vest, the sources said.
The attack was not the first but among the bloodiest since Iraqi forces retook the eastern side of Mosul in January as part of a massive offensive to wrest back the country's second city from the Daesh terror group.
Residents in areas retaken from the extremist militants have warned that sleeper cells remain a threat and that cursory screening has allowed many Daesh supporters to return to civilian life without facing justice.
There had been growing calls in east Mosul before Friday night's attack for the families of Daesh members to be banished for 10 years, among other measures.
