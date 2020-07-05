MedLabs signs Memac Ogilvy Jordan to elevate its communications capabilities

MedLabs Consultancy Group, one of the largest networks of medical laboratories in the region, accredited by the College of American Pathologists and ISO15189, alongside various other private sector accreditations, has announced a partnership with Memac Ogilvy Jordan; the leading marketing communications agency in Jordan and part of Ogilvy Worldwide.

The partnership will see Memac Ogilvy provide a range of professional services for the Jordanian and Palestinian markets, including public relations, digital marketing, and social media communications. Chosen for its creativity, integrated marketing solutions, iconic culture-changing marketing campaigns, and passionate team, Memac Ogilvy stood out with an offering that aligned perfectly to MedLabs’ objectives and aspirations.

Memac Ogilvy Jordan’s experience and history supporting major local and international clients will be key to equipping the MedLabs team with unparalleled communications capabilities to produce measurable results. “Our partnership with Memac Ogilvy Jordan will undoubtedly add creativity and inspiration to our communications for the benefit of all our stakeholders,” commented Dr Hassib Sahyoun, CEO of MedLabs Consultancy Group.