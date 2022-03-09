WGS2022 to host 15 Global Forums to explore critical global trends in next decade

AMMAN — Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE’s Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organisation (WGS), on Tuesday said that WGS has become the largest global platform for shaping the future of governments, thanks to the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

This came during a speech delivered by Gergawi at the World Government Summit Dialogue, held on Tuesday at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, where he outlined the themes of the upcoming eighth edition (WGS 2022), which will be organised at the Expo 2020 Dubai at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at between March 29 – 30, 2022, according to a statement from organisers.

The Dialogue hosted Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Chang; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, Vice Chair of the World Government Summit Organisation; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Director of the World Government Summit Organisation.

The UAE’s ministers endorsed the pivotal role WGS has played – and will continue to play – in defining the trends that will shape the future of vital sectors.

They also noted that the global forums WGS will host this year cover an array of topics that will be critical to accelerating global economic recovery efforts in the wake of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said the statement.

During his opening remarks, Gergawi said that since the inception of the WGS, it has helped shape the way governments have adapted to build a better future for humanity.

Gergaw said that the Summit —which will soon complete its first decade of operations —has “evolved into an incubator of innovative solutions at the decision and policymaking level, where ideas, knowledge and success stories are shared and transferred by pioneering government officials, thought leaders and industry experts.

“The World Government Summit continues to support the development of exceptional ideas such as the launch of the Museum of the Future, which anticipates the services humanity will need in the future.”

“It is fitting,” Gergawi added, “that we are hosting the first Summit Dialogue since the pandemic, at the Museum of the Future. Since 2014, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the conception of the Museum of the Future, and the first exhibition took place in the WGS 2015.

“The idea that a Museum of the Future could exist, where people could come together to design solutions to tomorrow’s world, was born at the WGS. And today, the most beautiful building on earth is not only a reality, but that place where the world’s most creative and innovative minds connect and collaborate to solve future challenges,” he said.

15 global forums

The World Government Summit chairman also announced that the WGS 2022 would host 15 forums, including new topics of focus for the Summit.

For the first time this year, the WGS will host the Global Crypto Forum, in recognition of the growth of cryptocurrencies and the shift they have affected in the financial sector.

The Summit will also discuss the rise of the Internet’s next world, Web 3.0, in the Global Metaverse Forum that will become one of the most important global markets, blending elements of virtual and augmented reality technologies to enable individuals to live a new life in an integrated digital world in which they share “everything”, read the statement.

The eighth Summit will also organise the first Arab Meeting for Young Leaders, a platform for the Arab youth to explore future prospects, and the Arab Government Administration Forum, which discusses ways to advance Arab government work and move it to future horizons.

WGS 2022 will host the Cybersecurity in Aviation Forum to explore the future of safe, digitally enhanced and cyber-secure aviation, and discuss the future of investment in the Investopia Investment Summit, which provides a platform for launching new economic ideas.

The Summit, in partnership with international organisations, will also host forums that bring together the world's most prominent talents to discuss vital sectors and develop ideas and visions for a new future, mainly: The TIME 100 Gala, and the Forbes 30 Under 30 Forum.

In additions, the WGS continues to host major forums that comprise key pillars for global communities and their future, namely: The Climate Change Forum, which focuses on the UAE hosting of the (COP28), and the Global Energy Forum, the Global Health Forum, the SDGs in Action, the Government Services Forum, the Women in Government Forum, and the Gender Balance Forum.

Connecting minds, creating the future

Gergawi went on to note that hosting the Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai is symbolic of the UAE’s connected, forward-looking philosophy.

“Organising WGS 2022 at Expo 2020 Dubai will make for an exceptional event,” he said. “It will build on the achievements of this incredible expo which overcame unprecedented challenges and disruption to bring people together in the most challenging of times.

“The missions of WGS and Expo 2020 Dubai are seamlessly aligned. We seek to enhance the participation of countries around the world to shape a future of shared prosperity and opportunity. We are seeking to build better governmental, economic, social and technological structures that support our global ambitions. We are connecting the world’s greatest minds to create the future we all want.”

Global Partnerships

Gergawi pointed out that the World Government Summit has signed partnerships with more than 80 strategic, knowledge and media partners, and this year it will issue 20 reports in partnership and cooperation with key global research institutions.

Best Minister in the World Award

He also revealed that the World Government Summit will organise this year ‘The Best Minister in the World Award’ to honour the minister who has excelled and turned challenges into opportunities through the adoption of digitisation and advanced technology solutions in government services. Now in its fifth edition, the Best Minister in the World Award is organised in cooperation with the global consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

The award is based on several main criteria, based on the design and implementation of successful, scalable and applicable initiatives that aim to have a positive impact across society, enhancing government flexibility, readiness, innovation and future foresight capabilities, in addition to enhancing governance and transparency to improve people's lives.