Amman, Hebron sign MoU to boost economic ties

AMMAN — The Amman Chamber of Commerce on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Hebron Chamber of Commerce and Industry to consolidate economic relations between the two sides, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The MoU seeks to encourage, develop and facilitate joint cooperation in trade, economy and investment between Jordan and Palestine.

It also seeks to establish effective means of communication between the members of the two chambers in order to promote trade and encourage the establishment of joint investment projects, according to Petra.

Under the MoU, the two sides will exchange information on investment legislation, conduct visits by delegations and trade missions, and organise meetings, comprising members of the two chambers and Palestinian and Jordanian business owners to introduce partnership and investment opportunities.

The two parties will encourage business owners to participate in specialised international exhibitions held in Jordan and the Palestinian territories.

They will also facilitate the exchange of publications, statistics and economic data. Moreover, the MoU paves the way for expertise and training exchange.