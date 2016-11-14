Amman Rotana Hotel inaugurated

AMMAN — The Amman Rotana Hotel was officially inaugurated on Monday.

The $280 million investment managed by Rotana Group "reflects the company's faith in Jordan as a leading travel destination that offers its visitors a unique historical and cultural experience", Nasser Al Nowais, Rotana chairman and co-founder, said at the opening ceremony, attended by Prime Minister Hani Mulki on behalf of His Majesty King Abdullah.

Nowais noted that the opening of the new hotel "enhances our growing portfolio in the Jordanian market, which includes the Boulevard Arjaan by Rotana in the new Abdali downtown area".

Combined, the two hotels offer 803 rooms, suites and hotel apartments, employing 900 Jordanians.

"Rotana has become the largest hotel operator in the Kingdom," said Nowais, who noted that the group, which will operate more than 100 hotels globally by 2020, looks forward to enhancing its presence in Jordan's tourism sector.

The 188m building is the tallest in the Kingdom and includes 50 floors that house 412 rooms and suites, in addition to other facilities.

Tourism Minister Lina Annab cited the strong relationship Jordan and the United Arab Emirates enjoy, noting that Emirati investments in Jordan are estimated at $15 billion, while the Gulf country is seen as the first destination for Jordanian investments, which stand at around $1 billion.