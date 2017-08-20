You are here
Anani to chair ASE board of directors
By JT - Aug 20,2017 - Last updated at Aug 20,2017
AMMAN — The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) board of directors on Wednesday elected Jawad Anani as chairman of the board, according to the ASE website. Anani was appointed as a representative of the government in the ASE board as of July 26th, 2017.
Related Articles
AMMAN — The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) has become a public shareholding company fully owned by the government, according to an ASE statement
AMMAN — The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Sunday launched its accounts on social media networks Facebook and Twitter under the name "Amman S
AMMAN − The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) said that the shares of Arab Future Investment Company will be suspended from trading as of Wednesday
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Aug 20, 2017
Aug 20, 2017
Opinion
Aug 20, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment