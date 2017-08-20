Anani to chair ASE board of directors

You are here

By JT - Aug 20,2017 - Last updated at Aug 20,2017

AMMAN — The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) board of directors on Wednesday elected Jawad Anani as chairman of the board, according to the ASE website. Anani was appointed as a representative of the government in the ASE board as of July 26th, 2017.

