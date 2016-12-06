Aviation experts project positive tourism outlook

Representatives of the Arab Tourism Organisation of the Arab League and the Arab Aviation Summit sign a memorandum of understanding at the end of the Dead Sea-based summit (Photo courtesy of Arab Aviation Summit)

AMMAN — Civil aviation and tourism executives, accompanied by government officials, have expressed their commitment to supporting the travel industry and tourism activity in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Taking part in the Arab Aviation Summit, a regional aviation event which concluded at the Dead Sea on Tuesday, the gathering reflected on the progress achieved so far in this area and new trends, shaping the future of the aviation-tourism industry, according to a statement released by the organisers.

Marking the summit, held this year under the theme, "Linking Cultures, Driving Economies", the Arab Tourism Organisation of the Arab League and the Arab Aviation Summit signed a memorandum of understanding at the event, pledging to boost future cooperation.

The summit opened with a welcome address by the Arab Aviation Summit Chairperson Adel Al Ali, in which he highlighted the relationship between aviation and tourism while encouraging a collaborative approach to the region’s travel industry to achieve further growth.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annab, who attended the summit, concurred that aviation and tourism cannot be seen in isolation.

Commenting on growth in the travel and tourism sector, which is outpacing growth in other sectors in national economies, she highlighted airport infrastructure, visa processes, and taxes and other levies as issues that need to be prioritised by governments and approached collectively.

Bandar Fahad Al Fehaid, president of the Arab Tourism Organisation of the Arab League, said there is no tourism without aviation, and no aviation without tourism.

Addressing the gathering, Fehaid said 12 per cent of the total work opportunities in the Arab world come from the tourism industry, adding that there is significant potential to increase this.

At the event, CNBC Arabia led an interview panel discussion on "Why Arab travel and tourism is a vital economic and cultural driver”, featuring Abdel Wahab Teffaha, secretary general of the Arab Air Carriers Organisation.