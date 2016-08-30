You are here
Budget supplement receives 37% of aid and grants
By JT - Aug 30,2016 - Last updated at Aug 30,2016
AMMAN — The central budget supplement received $2.667 billion in 2015, accounting for around 37 per cent of last year’s total grants and aid, according to the Planning Ministry, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The energy sector received 11 per cent while both the health sector and the water and sewerage sectors received nearly 10 per cent each, according the ministry’s figures.
Other sectors including education, transport, infrastructure services, investment promotion and tourism also received different shares of the total amount of aid and grants.
