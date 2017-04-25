CBJ payment system working hours extended

AMMAN — The Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) is extending the time designated for collecting cheques through the electronic clearing system and for carrying out interbank financial transfers within the kingdom, according to a CBJ statement received by The Jordan Times on Tuesday.

According to the statement, CBJ Governor Ziad Fariz announced the extention of the working hours of payment systems operated by the CBJ by an extra hour, starting from May 1 and as follows:

The period of receiving cheques from citizens to be collected on same business day is extended for one hour, to end at 01:00pm instead of 12:00 pm.

The period of receiving high-value transfers from citizens to be sent through the Real Time Gross Settlement System within the Kingdom is extended by one hour, to end at 3:30pm instead of 2:30pm.

The period of receiving low- value transfers from citizens to be sent through the Automated Clearing House within the Kingdom is also extended by one hour, until 2:30pm instead of 1:30pm.

The step is in line with the CBJ’s commitment to serve the national economy, accelerate the monetary cycle and manage liquidity, the CBJ statement indicated.