Euromoney Jordan Conference slated for March 22

AMMAN — Euromoney Conferences will hold its annual Euromoney Jordan Conference on Wednesday, March 22 to highlight the role that financial entities can play to shape the country’s financial future.

Co-hosted by the Jordanian Ministry of Finance, this year’s conference will bring together 300 financiers, donors, investors, business leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers and government officials to explore how Jordan can fund its future, according to a statement of the organising parties.

Titled “Meeting the Financial Challenge”, the upcoming Euromoney Jordan Conference will consist of interactive panel discussions, debates and interviews.

During the event, expert panellists will examine the macroeconomic outlook for 2017 and beyond, discussing global economic and geopolitical events and their impact on the Kingdom.

The Conference’s programme will also include an assessment of the soundness of Jordan’s financial sector, as well as a review of regulation, bank strategy, de-risking, financial technology and private finance.

The event will include keynote addresses from, Minister of Finance Omar Malhas and Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Imad Fakhoury as well as Nemeh Sabbagh, CEO of the Arab Bank.

Moreover, the programme will include a special session on activating financial inclusion in Jordan, as well as a discussion on expanding public-private partnerships in the education, medical and service sectors.

“This year’s Euromoney Jordan Conference will serve as a rare platform for participants to hear directly from a high-level line-up of financial leaders and decision makers, each of whom plays a critical role in shaping Jordan’s financial future,” said Victoria Behn, director of Middle East and Africa at Euromoney Conferences.

“We look forward to a robust and productive exchange of ideas as we take a deeper look at the role of finance in delivering Vision 2025, Jordan’s 10-year blueprint for economic and social development.”