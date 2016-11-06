Gov’t urges efforts to promote national exports

AMMAN — The government has expressed its readiness to provide financial and technical support for the setting up of a private sector-owned company to promote the country’s exports, Industry, Trade and Supply Minister Yarub Qudah said on Sunday.

At a meeting with Jordan Chamber of Commerce board members, Qudah stressed the importance of working to increase national exports and penetrate new markets.

He urged traders to benefit from the recently adopted plan by the EU to simplify the rules of origin for made-in-Jordan products to increase exports, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Describing the commercial sector as the driving force for economic growth, he said strong trade business attests to the presence of sound industrial and logistic activity.

As the Kingdom is facing several challenges, in light of regional circumstances, the public and the private sectors should work together to mitigate their impact, he told the gathering, citing regressing economic indicators.

He stressed the need for working out real solutions that can improve the economy, especially in terms of its exports and high unemployment.

Regarding the issue of companies’ oversight by more than one entity, Qudah said the government will work to unify the different monitoring agencies so that each one will be in charge of one task and a specific area.

The chamber’s president, Nael Kabariti, underscored the importance of fostering the partnership between the public and private sectors, noting that the country’s good external ties can help it in promoting its investment opportunities.

He also drew attention to economy-related legislation. Laws pertaining to taxes and customs need to be reconsidered to lead to better economic conditions, he noted.