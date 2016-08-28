Investors can pay for JIC’s services online

AMMAN — Jordan Investment Commission (JIC) and Middle East Payment Services (MEPS) signed a partnership agreement on Sunday under which MEPS will provide JIC with point-of-sale (POS) devices that allow investors to use Visa or Master Card to pay for JIC’s services online.

JIC President Thabet Al Wir, who signed the partnership agreement with MEPS CEO Khaled Zakaria, said JIC seeks to provide the best investment services to businessmen.

The agreement is in line with the government's directives to streamline investment procedures, especially when in terms of e-payments, he added, according to a JIC statement.