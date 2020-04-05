Iran to restart 'low-risk' economic activities soon

Iranians buy fruit at a market in the capital Tehran, during the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis, on April 5, 2020, Sunday (AFP photo)

TEHRAN — Iran said on Sunday it will allow "low-risk" economic activities to resume from April 11 as its daily coronavirus infection rates slowed for a fifth straight day.

"Restarting these activities does not mean we have abandoned the principle of staying at home," President Hassan Rouhani said at a meeting of Iran's anti-coronavirus task force.

The president, whose country has been battered by US economic sanctions, did not specify what qualified as "low risk" activities but said bans would remain on schools and large gatherings.

A "gradual" return of "low-risk" economic activity will be permitted from next Saturday in the provinces and from April 18 in Tehran, Rouhani said.

The coronavirus pandemic claimed another 151 lives over the past 24 hours, raising Iran's declared death toll to 3,603, health ministry spokesman Kianouche Jahanpour said on Sunday at his daily press briefing.

He also reported 2,483 new cases of COVID-19 infection, the fifth straight day of declining numbers, compared to a record number of 3,111 infections on March 31.

Iran, the Middle East country worst affected by the pandemic which originated in China, has declared a total of 58,226 infections, a figure which some foreign experts suspect is an underestimate.

After resisting a lockdown or quarantine measures, Iran imposed an intercity travel ban late last month.

Saturday should have marked a return to regular activity in Iran after a two-week holiday for the Persian New Year.

"There have been a lot of people out on the streets the last two days. It's terrifying," a Tehran housewife, Zohreh, told AFP.

Jahanpour at his briefing criticised "those who think that the situation is normal now that the holidays are over, because it is not normal".