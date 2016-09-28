JCI, European institutions meet to promote trade

AMMAN — In cooperation with the Italian Piemonte Agency for Investments, Export and Tourism and other European institutions, the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), on Tuesday acquainted businessmen with the Euro-Mediterranean (Euromed) business promotion campaign in Jordan.

The campaign promotes Jordanian-Euromed partnerships and businesses to strengthen Euromed economic relations and increase the commercial exchange, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

JCI President Adnan Abul Ragheb highlighted the EU’s recent agreement to simplify the rules of origins for Jordanian products as an important deal to increase the Kingdom’s exports to Europe, stressing the importance of the campaign.

The Barcelona Process or Euromed Partnership was launched in 1995 to strengthen European relations with the countries in the Mashriq and Maghreb regions.