You are here

Home » Business » JCI, European institutions meet to promote trade

JCI, European institutions meet to promote trade

By JT - Sep 28,2016 - Last updated at Sep 28,2016

AMMAN — In cooperation with the Italian Piemonte Agency for Investments, Export and Tourism and other European institutions, the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), on Tuesday acquainted businessmen with the Euro-Mediterranean (Euromed) business promotion campaign in Jordan.

The campaign promotes Jordanian-Euromed partnerships and businesses to strengthen Euromed economic relations and increase the commercial exchange, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

JCI President Adnan Abul Ragheb highlighted the EU’s recent agreement to simplify the rules of origins for Jordanian products as an important deal to increase the Kingdom’s exports to Europe, stressing the importance of the campaign.

The Barcelona Process or Euromed Partnership was launched in 1995 to strengthen European relations with the countries in the Mashriq and Maghreb regions.

up
0 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
1 + 1 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

 

Opinion

Editorial
Business, only

Wednesday 28 September 2016

Choices in Syria

Sep 28, 2016

Peres from a Palestinian point of view

Sep 28, 2016

UN head — no charisma required

Sep 28, 2016

Heinous hate crime

Sep 27, 2016

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.