JEPCO posts lower profit than previous year

AMMAN — Jordan Electric Power Company (JEPCO) posted a drop in its pre-tax profit for 2019 which totalled JD9.286 million compared to JD11.096 million in 2018, according to the figures the company disclosed via the Amman Stock Exchange website.

The company’s post-tax profit was also lower in 2019 compared to that of the previous year totaling JD7.451 million compared to JD9.317 million in 2018, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Sunday.