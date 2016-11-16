Jordan, Romania sign cooperation agreement

Anani, Comanescu attend the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of State for Investment Affairs Jawad Anani stressed on Wednesday the importance of strengthening the Jordanian-Romanian ties, especially in economic and commercial fields.

Anani made the remarks at a ceremony, marking the signing of a joint cooperation agreement between the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania.

Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Lazar Comanescu, who is currently visiting the Kingdom, attended the signing of the agreement, which is intended to boost joint activities in economic, commercial, scientific and technological areas.

Anani indicated that the joint Jordanian-Romanian commercial exchange volume was still below the desired level and he urged the Romanian side to take the steps needed to deal with this issue.

In 2015, the deficit in the trade balance, very much tilted in Romania’s favour, exceeded $295 million, he noted.

The Jordanian official explained that the Kingdom hopes to increase its exports, including phosphate and fertilisers, among other products, to the Romanian and European Union markets.

Under the agreement, the two sides will hold joint business conferences, and establish a joint business council that contributes to boosting business relations and encouraging investments, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Anani also referred to the possibility of benefiting from the Romanian expertise in vocational training through setting up a Romanian vocational centre in Jordan, in addition to increasing Romanian investment projects in the Kingdom.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, Anani and Comanescu held talks on fostering economic and commercial cooperation.

Jordan's exports to Romania include vegetables, medicines, and skin-care products while its imports from Romania include wood, paper, textiles, and livestock.