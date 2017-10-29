Korean Green Energy Academy at Mutah University for 4th time

You are here

By JT - Oct 29,2017

AMMAN — Mutah University students will have a chance to learn more about the trends of renewable energy technology, with the help of the Korean Green Energy Academy launched at Mutah University on Sunday.

Through the Korean Green Energy Academy, launched for the fourth time at the university, students will attend lectures on CCPP Simulator, power plant O&M technology and Jordan renewable energy projects.

The event is co-organised, as a corporate social responsibility project, by Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) and Korea Southern Power with the assistance of Hanvit DNS from Korea, according to a KOTRA statement. 

