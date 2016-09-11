You are here
Korean, Jordanian businesspeople discuss cooperation
By JT - Sep 11,2016 - Last updated at Sep 11,2016
AMMAN — A Korean trade delegation, from Jeonbuk city, met last week with representatives of Jordanian companies and discussed ways to boost business cooperation, in the presence of Korean Ambassador to Jordan Lee Bom-yon.
The visiting delegation included representatives of 10 companies specialised in manufacturing and exporting various industrial and medical equipment.
The visit was organised by Korea Business Centre in Amman (KOTRA), the commercial office of the embassy of the Republic of Korea.
The meetings are aimed at building business partnerships and creating deals to strengthen economic and investment relations between the two countries, a KOTRA statement said.
The delegation’s visit to Jordan coincided with the recent launch of the “Jordan-Korea Business Council”.
