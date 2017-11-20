Korean trade delegation, Jordanian counterparts discuss cooperation

You are here

By JT - Nov 20,2017 - Last updated at Nov 20,2017

AMMAN — Trade delegates from the Republic of Korea held meetings on Monday with their Jordanian counterparts in a bid to build new trade partnerships between the two countries, according to a statement of the Korea Business Centre in Amman.

The visiting delegates, representing manufacturers and exporters of several products, came from the Korean city of Daegu.

The meetings were attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Jordan Lee Bom-yon and Jordanian businessmen who have interest in the Korean industries, according to the statement. 

