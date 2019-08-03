Net profits grow by 2% in semi-annual period of 2019

AMMAN — Amman Stock Exchange’s (ASE) Acting CEO Bassam Abu Abbas said net profit of the ASE listed companies which provided their semi- annual financial reports rose by JD 573.2 million or 2 per cent compared with JD 561.8 million for the same period in 2018.

At the sector level, the service sector recorded a 40.7 per cent increase, followed by the industrial sector at 25.6 per cent, while the financial sector posted a drop by 4.9 per cent compared with the same period in 2018, he added.