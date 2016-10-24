QAIA receives over 770,000 passengers in September

AMMAN — Witnessing increased travel during Hajj season and the Eid Al Adha holiday, Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 774,306 passengers during September 2016, resulting in a marked 9.3 per cent increase in passenger traffic (PAX) in comparison to the same month last year.

According to figures released by Airport International Group — the Jordanian company responsible for the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of QAIA — the Airport’s top five routes during the month of September were from Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Cairo and Riyadh.

During September, QAIA registered a 2 per cent year-on-year climb in aircraft movements (ACM); receiving 6,929 ACM as opposed to last year’s 6,796 ACM. Conversely, the Airport witnessed a notable 14.7 per cent drop in cargo traffic, handling 7,083 tonnes of cargo throughout the month set against the 8,308 tonnes handled in September 2015.

As of the end of September, the Airport has welcomed a total of 5,850,651 passengers in 2016, giving rise to a 5.7 per cent year-to-date (YTD) increase in PAX compared to the same period last year. Similarly, QAIA has registered a total of 56,923 ACM and 75,287 tonnes of handled cargo so far this year, causing YTD increases of 4.2 per cent and 2.3 per cent, respectively.

“In addition to the boost in travel seen at the close of the Hajj season, September also witnessed increased leisure travel during the ensuing nine-day Eid Al Adha holiday, which provided regional travellers with plenty of time to journey abroad,” said Airport International Group CEO, Kjeld Binger.

“On the heels of the inauguration of the second phase of QAIA’s New Terminal Project, our outlook for the remainder of the year remains positive, as we look forward to building on our progress and continuing to reaffirm the Airport’s position as Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” he added.