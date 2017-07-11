You are here
‘RJ takes guests’ remarks seriously’
By JT - Jul 11,2017 - Last updated at Jul 11,2017
AMMAN — Royal Jordanian (RJ) President/CEO Stefan Pichler stressed the airline’s commitment to offer compelling ground and air services to its guests, according to a statement received by The Jordan Times on Monday.
RJ has long been known for its high-quality food and beverage offerings to its guests, the statement said.
Pichler asserted that “Royal Jordanian stays constantly in touch with our customers and listens to their suggestions, keen to accommodate their needs. In this regard, RJ has recently substituted the hot meals with sandwiches and snacks meals on short- and medium-haul flights of up to three-hour duration”.
The move follows the industry trend of regional and international full-service air carriers, which offer snacks on such flights while most low cost airlines are charging for food and beverages.
Pichler said: “Following our guests’ remarks and suggestions, RJ is currently coordinating with its catering partner, Dnata Company, to review the food and beverages offered.”
