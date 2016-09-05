Samsung says will replace current note7 with new one

AMMAN — Samsung Levant recently issued a statement in which it said "it is committed to producing the highest quality.

In response to recently reported cases of the new Galaxy Note7, the company said it conducted a thorough investigation and found a battery cell issue.

“To date [as of September 1] there have been 35 cases that have been reported globally and we are currently conducting a thorough inspection with our suppliers to identify possible affected batteries in the market.

However, because our customers’ safety is an absolute priority at Samsung, we have stopped sales of the Galaxy Note7," the company said in a statement e-mailed to The Jordan Times on Monday.

For customers who already have the Galaxy Note7 device in the Levant region, Samsung Electronics Levant said it will voluntarily replace their current device with a new one.

Customers may proceed to the nearest official Samsung Electronics’ Service centre (Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Palestine) to have their units inspected and replaced within the coming short weeks.

"For more information, we kindly ask our customers to contact our service team in their country.”