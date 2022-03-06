Are you happy?

By Ghadeer Habash

Internationally Certified

Career Trainer

How can you decide to be happy? Is happiness a choice? Can you choose to be happy? How can you make yourself happy? Are you chasing happiness or know friends who do?

Many people think that happiness is related to owning something, having more, something better, something new. They may believe that they will be happy if they move to their dream house, buy a new car, change their smartphone to the latest model, buy a certain brand, or get that luxurious watch or that diamond ring they longed to have.

There’s no harm in wanting these things, but many people have to depend on external factors to get them. This usually leads to disappointment. Perhaps you are:

• Waiting for your parents, spouse, or kids to fulfil your dreams

• Waiting to change your job in order to be happy

• Waiting to get married, or to have kids to be happy

Well, you can stop waiting for the future to happen in order to be happy!

The biochemistry

of happiness

We’ve all heard that happiness does not come from the outside, it comes from within. Many doubt the adage that “you are responsible for your own happiness”. But it’s true! Happiness comes from within because it’s all about chemicals in your body. Yes, it’s biochemistry.

The way we feel is related to the magical hormones or neurotransmitters level in our body; if you come to know what these are, how they work and how to boost them, you will increase your daily dose of happiness.

Dopamine is the “feel good” neurotransmitter that drives your brain‘s reward system. To stimulate dopamine, consider:

• Eating chocolate, preferably dark chocolate

• Drinking coffee

• Eating fresh fruits and vegetables

• Eating whole grain foods

• Taking Vitamins C and E

• Listening to music

• Getting a good night’s sleep

• Completing a small task

Oxytocin is the bonding hormone; it is released when we feel connected to people. To stimulate oxytocin, consider:

• Taking care of a pet

• Hugging more often

• Holding hands

• Cooking a meal and sharing it with loved ones

Serotonin is a mood stabiliser that improves sleep, reduces anxiety and increases happiness. To stimulate serotonin, consider:

• Getting some sunshine

• Going for a walk

•Practising meditation

• Doing some cardio

Endorphins are the brain’s natural painkiller, reducing stress and increasing pleasure. To stimulate endorphins, consider:

• Doing some exercise

• Eating dark chocolate

• Laughing more (watch some comedy)

• Using essential oils

The activities you pursue, the foods you consume, the quality of people you spend time with all have an effect on our happiness hormones. To reduce stress and increase your happiness hormones, consider:

• Exercising as often as possible

• Bringing dark chocolate to work

• Investing in healthy relationships

• Enjoying more time around those who make you happy (kids, pets, etc)

• Consuming less sugar and more fresh fruits and veggies

• Spending some time in nature

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine