Audi RS6 Avant Performance: Prodigious and practical

A well-documented current favourite of this writer as in these pages, the Audi RS6 Avant is an intersection of the brand’s high performance four-wheel-drive and practical estate body heritage. The latest of Audi’s super estates starting from the 200 Turbo Quattro, fondness for the RS6 is a natural and evolutionary progression for a previous original Audi Quattro and 100 Avant driver.

However, and for those all too rare occasions where a brutally swift 552BHP luxury high performance super estate just is not quite enough, Ingolstadt’s premier automaker also offer a yet more mind-bendingly quick means of fast family transport in the form of the 597BHP Audi RS6 Avant Performance.

Assertive aesthetics

Boosted by a not insignificant 45BHP and identified by the addition of just one word in model nomenclature, the RS6 Avant Performance is, however, little aesthetically differentiated from the already fire-breathing regular RS6. Save for standard model specific Ascari Blue metallic paint, grippy 285/30ZR21 footwear and matt titanium finish for the inlet duct “quattro” lettering and various exterior trim details, the Performance model otherwise shares the same broad and dramatically assertive presence.

With sculpted bonnet, sills and bodywork and an overt sense of urgency, the RS6 Performance also features a long arcing bullet-like estate roofline and level waistline for good all-round visibility.

Classy yet unmistakably aggressive, the RS6 Performance’s big, bold and charismatic hexagonal honeycomb grille takes centre stage, with sharp apron and vast lower side intake gills below, and flanked by squinting browed LED headlights.

Sculpted and imposing, the RS6 features subtly bulging wheel-arches, and at the rear, big bore dual exhaust tips and a large rear air diffuser. A rival to both super saloons like the BMW M5 and high performance SUVs like the Range Rover Sport SVR, the RS6 Performance is the best of both worlds, with cavernous load space and tenacious four-wheel-drive mated with the better handling of a lower centre of gravity.

Supercar swift

Devastatingly powerful in standard guise, the RS6 Performance, however, ups the ante with a more intense high rev performance and bulgingly muscular mid-range. Developing 597BHP at 6100-6800rpm from its relatively small but high output 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the RS6 Performance develops the same nominal 516lb/ft torque as the regular RS6, but over a broader 1750-6000rpm range, and for short bursts on overboost peaks to 553lb/ft torque throughout 2500-5500rpm.

The results are staggering, with a 0-100km time reduced by 0.2-seconds to a supercar-like 3.7-seconds and a de-restricted 305km/h top speed. Meanwhile seamless cylinder de-activation and stop/start system yields restrained and unchanged 9.6l/100km combined fuel efficiency when driven modestly.

With turbo-lag virtually eliminated courtesy of short intake gas flow path piping and Quattro four-wheel-drive providing tenacious all-weather traction, the RS6 Performance launches off-the-line with startling alacrity.

Pulling brutally hard throughout and effortless, gurgling, burbling and bass-heavy mid-range, before building to an intensely urgent bellowing and wailing top-end, while high load lift-off and gear changes from its 8-speed automatic are crisply and smoothly executed with a crackle.

Easily and indefatigably capable of achieving higher speeds and cruising with complete confidence, the RS6 Performance’s numerous driving modes car be set in “dynamic” mode which includes more responsive engine and gearbox, and more vocal exhaust settings.

Confident and committed

Seemingly bending the laws of physics for 597BHP 1950kg car with its engine positioned just ahead of the front axle, the RS6 Performance is considerably more agile than one expects. With 60 per cent power sent rearwards and capable of varying distribution between 70 per cent frontwards and 85 per cent rearwards, in addition to a limited-slip differential further distributing power left and right, the RS6 Performance proves eager and agile, turning tidily into corners and defying its weighting. Pushed to its heroically high grip threshold, its instincts are for understeer, but this is curtailed by is stability safety systems, four-wheel-drive system and simply by easing off the throttle. Meanwhile brake-based torque vectoring brakes the inside wheel for added agility.

Phenomenally grippy and capable of adapting to prevailing situations in terms of traction and roadholding, the RS6 performance is brutally effecting through winding roads as it seems to virtually un-bend the curves. As if riding on rails, the RS6 is able to enter, go through and exit corners while safely carrying huge speeds.

Meanwhile adjustable adaptive air dampers become tauter for better body control and limited slip differential becomes more active involvement when set in “dynamic” mode. Coming on throttle hard and early, one can either nudge the RS6’s tail out or momentarily break traction. However, its mechanical driveline and electronic systems claw back traction easily before blasting out onto a straight.

Classy and cavernous

Confident and committed through corners and, the RS6 Performance’s steering is meaty, direct and quick, and features a heavier “dynamic” setting, while brakes are indefatigably effective and fade resilient. In its element at high-speed highways, the RS6 Performance remains reassuringly stable, settled and refined. Buttoned down over crests and dips, rebound control is settled while ride is firm but smooth. Riding on multi-link suspension mated with adaptive air dampers, the RS6 Performance is best in its default adaptive mode, with “comfort” setting adding more ride fluency and suppleness, while “dynamic” mode offers better body control, but can feel busy and firm on some roads.

Refined and quiet inside, the RS6 Performance features sophisticated sound cancellation and acoustic window lamination. Classy, well-appointed and luxurious inside, it features supportively figure hugging yet comfortable sports seats with quilted and stitched leather, rich Alcantara rooflining, and luxurious textures and carbon-fibre, metal accents.

A highly adjustable driving position includes right-level armrests, good visibility and 360° camera for improved manoeuvrability. Spacious for four or five passengers – depending on rear seat option chosen – it also offers cavernous 565-litre minimum cargo capacity, which expands to 1680-litres. Stylish and intuitive in layout, an exhaustive list of standard and optional features includes user-friendly infotainment system with 4G Wifi connectivity and semi-automated driver-assistance systems.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 4-litre, twin-turbo, in-line V8-cylinders

Bore x stroke: 84.5 x 89mm

Compression ratio: 9.3:1

Valve-train: 32-valve, DOHC, direct injection

Gearbox: 8-speed automatic

Ratios: 1st 4.714; 2nd 3.143; 3rd 2.106; 4th 1.667; 5th 1285; 6th 1.0; 7th 0.839; 8th 0.667

Reverse / final drive: 3.317 / 3.076

Drive-line: four-wheel-drive, self-locking centre differential, optional limited-slip rear-differential

Power distribution, F/R: 40 per cent / 60 per cent

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 597 (605) [445] @6100-6800rpm

Specific power: 149.5BHP/litre

Power-to-weight: 306BHP/tonne

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 516 (700) @1750-6000rpm

Torque, lb/ft (Nm), overboost: 553 (750) @2500-5500rpm

Specific torque: 187.8Nm/litre (overboost)

Torque-to-weight: 384.6Nm/tonne (overboost)

0-100km/h: 3.7-seconds

Top speed, restricted / de-restricted: 250 / 305km/h

Fuel consumption, urban / extra-urban / combined: 13.4 / 7.4 / 9.6-litres/100km

CO2 emissions, combined: 223g/km

Fuel capacity: 75-litres

Wheelbase: 2915mm

Luggage volume, min / max: 565 / 1680-litres

Steering: electric-assisted rack & pinion

Turning Circle: 11.9-metres

Suspension: multi-link, adaptive air dampers

Brakes: ventilated and perforated discs

Tyres: 285/30R21