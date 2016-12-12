Cadillac ATS Coupe 3.6L: Eager, agile, alert and all-American

A far cry from the opulent land-yachts historically associated with America’s best-known luxury car brand, the Cadillac ATS Coupe is an agile and engaging compact two-door four-seat executive. Pitched squarely in a German-dominated segment, the ATS Coupe was benchmarked against the E46 generation BMW 3-Series in development. First released in 2012 in saloon form and 2014 as a coupe, the ATS has been upgraded for 2016 to remain competitive alongside newer Audi A5, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe, BMW 4-Series and Infiniti Q60 rivals.

Offered in four engine variations, including two four-cylinder entry level models and range-topping twin-turbo ATS-V high performance guise, the ATS Coupe’s sweet and delicately balanced chassis would, however, seem best paired with second-to-top spec naturally aspirated 3.6-litre V6 engine. Fast and engaging but not over powered, the ATS Coupe 3.6L features a slight power hike and new gearbox. The ATS 3.6L may be refined and luxurious, but nevertheless has a certain visceral old school appeal, with eager and high revving naturally aspirated engine, 51:49 weight distribution and optional mechanical limited-slip differential, as tested.

Elegant and athletic

Probably the best design from Cadillac’s angular and now long-serving but modern “arts and science” design era, the ATS Coupe is better proportioned and more sophisticated and nuanced than cars like the previous generation CTS Coupe. Meanwhile, it is more elegant and viscerally athletic without being unnecessarily complicated, fussy or aggressive. Subtly well integrating Cadillac design features like vertical rear lights, wrap-over LED headlight and sharp creases, the ATS Coupe is lithe and understated next to more overtly styled stable-mates.

Virtually unaltered for 2016, with little use of shiny chrome finishing, the ATS Coupe’s relatively low waistline and bonnet, flowing roofline, pert rear and dual exhaust tips deck lend it a sense of forward motion. Its proportions are just right, with restrained wheel arches, and short front and slightly longer rear overhangs. Fitted with chrome style alloy wheels with 225/40R18 front and 255/35R18 rear tyres, the ATS Coupe has the right combination of steering feel at the front and grip at its driven rear wheels.

Eager and crisp

Revised to produce an additional 14BH and 10lb/ft for 2016, the ATS Coupe’s naturally aspirated direct injection 3.6-litre V6 engine develops 335BHP at 6800rpm and 285lb/ft at 5300rpm and now features cylinder deactivation for improved fuel efficiency. A refreshingly eager, progressive and somewhat high-strung engine in an age where turbocharged engines are de riguer, the ATS feels satisfyingly sporty. With meaningful pull from low-end and decent – if not excessive or bloated mid-range torque, the rev-hungry ATS rewardingly unleashes its maximum torque and power when pushed hard and deep towards its 7,200rpm rev limit.

Dispatching the 0-100km/h sprint in a lively 5.5 seconds, the ATS Coupe’s long-legged engine sears through revs in long accumulative sweeps, which along with precise throttle control, allow one to dial in exact increments of torque and power and intuitively control grip and slip at the rear, when slicing through corners. Eager and urgent in delivery, the ATS engine note rises to a screamingly gruff wail. Intense, free-revving and satisfying but slightly industrial in tone, one feels Cadillac missed a beat by not imbuing the ATS with more melodic, evocative and exotically Italianesque acoustics.

Control and agility

New for 2016 models, the ATS receives an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Developed in-house by General Motors, it is in general more responsive and has a better ratio spread than the 6-speed it replaces, and – in manual-shift “sport” mode – holds gears right against the rev limiter for more driver control, but still kicks down automatically. Almost as slick as ZF’s widely used 8-speed, the ATS gearbox is, however, occasionally reluctant to up-shift from fourth to fifth and fifth to sixth gears when revving hard with full throttle, and using manual mode paddle shifters.

Driving the rear wheels through a an optional mechanical limited slip differential, the ATS Coupe reallocates power to the wheel best able to effectively put it down to tarmac, so reducing wheel spin when cornering aggressively and improving agility and handling ability. Meanwhile, optional adaptive magnetic dampers responsively adjust for supple ride comfort on straights and taut body control through corners, and features pre-set “sport” or “comfort” modes. Well controlled, poised and buttoned down in “sport” mode, the ATS could do with slightly firmer damping in “comfort” mode for more settled rebound control on choppy roads.

Alert and engaging

Riding on a stiff frame with MacPherson strut front and multi-link rear suspension, and benefitting from restrained 1,601kg weight, the ATS Coupe drives with a lithe, agile and eager sensibility. Quick, light and precise, its steering is intuitive, while front-end grip tidy into corners. Intuitive and balanced through corners, the ATS Coupe feels neutral and manoeuvrable. Responding well-to on throttle adjustments, it is predictable and engaging at the limit, happy to either shift weight to the outside rear tighten cornering lines or dig in faithfully and slingshot out onto a straight.

Stable and refined at speed, the ATS feels more alert than Germanically planted. Meanwhile, driving position is supportive, comfortable and well adjustable, with good front and side visibility. Front seating is well spaced with the absence of a sunroof improving headroom. Rear seats are useable but restricted for large and tall passengers. Pleasantly luxurious, the ATS cabin features a fair share of quality materials and decent fit and finish mixed with glossy black surfaces, while Alcantara trim segments unfortunately do not include the roof lining.

Somewhat busy inside in terms of layouts, controls, displays and light colours, the ATS is, however, very well-equipped with standard and optional infotainment systems, creature comforts and safety systems including blind spot and lane assistance, adaptive cruise control and forward collision and rear cross-path alerts. Revised for 2016, with upgraded technology which includes improved CUE infotainment system — now faster with better navigation and “phone projection” capability.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 3.6-litre, all-aluminium, in-line V6 cylinders

Bore x Stroke: 95 x 85.6mm

Compression ratio: 11.5:1

Valve-train: 24-valve, DOHC, variable timing, direct injection

Gearbox: 8-speed automatic, rear-wheel-drive, limited-slip rear differential

Gear ratios: 1st 4.62; 2nd 3.04; 3rd 2.07; 4th 1.66; 5th 1.26; 6th 1.0; 7th 0.85; 8th 0.66

Reverse/final drive: 3.93/3.27

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 335 (340) [250] @6,800rpm

Specific power: 92BHP/litre

Power-to-weight: 209.2BHP/ton

Torque lb/ft (Nm): 285 (386) @5,300rpm

Specific torque: 106Nm/litre

Torque-to-weight: 241Nm/ton

0-100km/h: 5.5 seconds

Fuel consumption, city/highway: 11.76-/7.84 litres/100km

Steering: Variable electric-assisted rack & pinion

Turning circle: 10.97 metres

Lock-to-lock: 2.86 turns

Suspension: MacPherson struts/multi-link, adaptive magnetic dampers

Brakes, F/R: Ventilated discs 321 x 30mm/315 x 23mm

Tyres, F/R: 225/40R18/255/35R18

Price, starting from: JD68,000