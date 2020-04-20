Ford Escort: Comfortable and convenient compact

Among the blue oval’s most iconic cars, the Ford Escort name has served multiple generations and even concurrent compact car lines during its long 1955-2003 tenure.

Especially resonant in the UK, where it was a perennial best seller before being replaced with the Focus model, the Escort nameplate was, however, resurrected as a Chinese market compact saloon in 2014.

It has more recently been introduced in the Middle East after a mid-life refresh, in which it gained a newer, more efficient engine of the same 1.5-litre capacity, but less one cylinder.

Loosely based on the same platform that served the second generation Focus saloon, the revived Escort bears a more modern design and carries the brand’s now trademark trapezoidal grille.

A focal feature of all contemporary Fords, the Escort, however, wears its big wide grille well, with a somewhat more understated manner that is becoming of its more rounded edges and gentler lines. Competing at the affordable end of the compact saloon segment popular in developing markets, the Escort stands out with its stylish yet restrained design that is classy yet subtly sporty.

Uncomplicated style

Vaguely reminiscent of a far more exotic Aston Martin in its low slung grille design flanked by wide spaced swept back headlights and flowing, uncomplicated lines and proportions, the Escort is, however, powered by a significantly smaller engine.

Introduced as of 2019, the face-lifted Escort trades in its four-cylinder engine for a naturally-aspirated version of Ford’s new 1.5-litre 3-cylinder engine, already in service in turbocharged form in the much lauded European market Fiesta. With improved performance and efficiency, it drives the front wheels through a 6-speed automatic gearbox in Middle East specification.

Refined and quiet operation and with good low-end torque response with well optimised balancer shafts and bore and stroke ratio, the Escort’s tiny three-pot engine gives no ground to and if fact out does many rival four-cylinder units.

Developing 118BHP at 6,500rpm and 110lb/ft torque at 4,500rpm, the Escort’s delivery is eager and progressive with a faint yet urgent thrum. Willing from tick-over through to rev limit, the Ford’s 3-cylinder offers good mid-range response but delivers its best towards its redline and can propel the 1.3-tonne Escort to a 183km/h top speed.

Eager and agile

Capable of accelerating through 0-100km/h in an estimated 11-seconds, or so, the Escort is not exactly a fast car but is reasonably quick and well able to keep up with traffic on Dubai roads, as tested recently. Its 6-speed gearbox helps best utilise its modest output for the best performance and efficiency results, including its low 6l/100km combined fuel consumption. Smooth and responsive through shifts, the Escort’s gearbox features a more aggressive ‘sport’ mode, but manual mode shifting would have been more intuitive if actuated through lever movement than a small button.

As good as the automatic version available for the Middle East is, the Escort seems is the sort of small and eager handling car that would be more fun and rewarding with a manual gearbox, as optionally available for the Chinese market. That said, the Escort is nevertheless an entertaining and usefully agile car. With its small and light engine and keen if somewhat light steering, it tucks tidily and earnestly into corners with good response, grip and feel, and is ever willing to perform quick and successive direction changes.

Fluent and forgiving

Reassuring and agile through corners, albeit with slight body lean, the Escort is set-up with comfort in mind for imperfect roads in developing markets, yet as most Ford car of recent years, walks a very well-measured and convincing line between handling ability and ride comfort. Fluent and forgiving, even with the biggest alloy wheels and lowest profile 205/50R17 tyres, as driven on the range-topping Titanium spec model, the Escort glides over bumps and lumps with ease, and felt supple, poised and stable over a particularly harsh stretch of highway during test drive.

Refined from noise and harshness, the Escort is relaxed, easy to drive and convenient, with good manoeuvrability, sightlines and driving position. Offering good in-segment cabin and 470-litre luggage room, it easily accommodates larger passenger in front and adequately in the rear. Layouts are user-friendly and logical; while materials are mostly good quality for its class, probably better looking with a darker tone than the driven car’s grey leather upholstery. Reasonably well equipped for an affordable compact, the Escort notably featured ABS brakes, curtain airbags, Isofix child seat latches, rear parking aid, and an 8-inch, 6-speaker Bluetooth-enabled infotainment system.

Specifications