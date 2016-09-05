Jaguar XF-S 3.0 V6 Supercharged (380): Fluency and finesse

Launched late last year, the second generation Jaguar XF is a high-tech and focused executive saloon successor to the model that, in 2007, pivoted Jaguar’s design ethos from traditionally inclined to its contemporary sleek, sophisticated and modern aesthetic. Evolutionary in design, the new XF gains the British brand’s lightweight aluminium architecture and features extensive and advanced driver and dynamic assistance and infotainment technology systems.

Driven in currently top XF-S 3.0 Supercharged iteration in rear- rather than optional four-wheel drive, Britain’s great hope for the traditionally German-dominated executive saloon segment is sportily agile, smooth, balanced and refined. Using 75 per cent aluminium content including suspension components for reduced unsprung mass, the 28 per cent stiffer and 11 per cent lighter new XF makes ride refinement, handling precision, performance and efficiency improvements.

Ridged and rigid

With sharper lines, more sculpted surfacing and snoutier jutting honeycomb grille, the new XF is distinctly more defined, chiselled and broader, emphasising a classic cabin-rear look and more assertive road presence. A more chiselled and ridged yet sleek and swept back design, the new XF features moody squinting headlights with “J” style LED elements, larger and deeper air intakes, sharper lower lip and a dramatic bulging bonnet power dome.

Trailing off from a more muscular bonnet, the new more aerodynamic XF’s waistline is more prominently ridged yet classier, levelled and lower for improved visibility. Meanwhile, its taut and arced roofline rakishly descends towards and seamlessly integrates with its powerful haunches, creating a sporty and urgent sense of momentum, enhanced by a short front overhang and more elegantly long rear overhang.

Riding on double wishbone front and integral-link rear suspension with softer bushes and stiffer camber and castor settings, the XF reconciles and enhances ride quality, roadholding, body control and cornering responses. Supple, smooth, fluent and refined on imperfect road surfaces, standard passive dampers feature improved low-speed ride while optional adaptive dampers automatically become more compliant for comfort or stiffer for better cornering body control.

Consistent and confident

Beneath its sculpted bonnet, the XF-S is powered by Jaguar’s now familiar 3-litre direct injection V6 engine, which with mechanical-driven supercharged forced induction delivers instant off-the line responses and a broader, cleaner and more consistent sweep through it rev range than a gas-driven turbocharger. Rear wheels are driven through a slick and quick shifting 8-speed automatic gearbox with stylish rising metal rotary selector and paddle shifters for concise manual mode gear changes.

Driven in the more potent of two states of tune available to Jaguar’s supercharged V6, the 1710kg XF-S produces 375BHP at 6500rpm and 332lb/ft peak torque by 4,500rpm, set to subtle visceral induction noises under heavy throttle load. Swiftly sprinting through 0-100km/h in 5.3 seconds and able to attain an electronically governed 250km/h top speed, the XF-S return low for its class 8.3l/100km combined fuel consumption and 198g/km CO2 emissions.

Pulling consistently and muscularly hard through a broad and versatile range from tick-over to redline, the XF-S delivery may be abundant and confident, but is tuned for an urgent build-up to peak torque and power rather than being a flat and featureless curve. Linear, progressive and indefatigably urgent in delivery, the XF-S entices one to reach higher towards it rev limit and provides precise throttle response.

Connected and committed

Following an initial session feeling out the limits of its grip and electronic stability control system’s intervention thresholds and on slower, narrower and tightly winding inclines, the XF-S proved to be satisfyingly connected yet sublimely reconciling ride fluency with handling balance and finesse. Devoured the following long stretch of sprawling northern Spanish B-road switchbacks the XF-S settled into an intuitive rhythm and eager fluency.

An instinctive and fluidly rewarding drive through winding roads, the XF-S turns in tidily, with linear, direct and responsive steering while lateral weight transfer is progressive but well controlled. Balanced through a corner with near ideal 50:50 weight distribution, the XF-S finds a happy medium between outright grip from its large optional 255/35R20 tyres and engaging and alertly intuitive on-throttle adjustability, allowing one to pivot weight out to tighten a cornering line.

Committed and poised through corners, the XF-S responsive throttle control

Allows one to dial it exact increments for it to hunker down and power out of a corner, but without unintentionally overpowering rear grip and traction. At speed the XF-S is reassuringly stable and quiet, and settled and buttoned down on vertical rebound, while road texture imperfections are soaked with supple grace, despite optional low profile tyres.

Tastefully high tech

Plush and refined with low wind noise, the XF’s cabin features uncluttered, user-friendly layouts and design clarity combined with quality leathers, metals, woods and soft textures. Supportive, comfortable and well-adjustable seating provides an alert driving position, while boot volume is generous at 540 litres. A 51mm longer wheelbase provides better ride stability and rear legroom, in addition to a 27mm rear headroom improvement, both despite slightly shorter overall length and lower roofline.

Extensively semiautonomous features include emergency braking, lane keeping, sign recognition, semiautonomous parking assistance, 360° camera, reverse traffic detection and adaptive cruise control. All-Surface Progress Control — derived from similar Land Rover sister systems — is like sure-footed low-speed cruise control over low friction surfaces at 3.6-30km/h. Meanwhile, heads up display proves useful, but in certain lighting conditions, causes a slight reflection from the projection unit onto the windscreen.

User-friendly and advanced, the XF’s infotainment suite includes standard InControl Touch 10.2-inch touchscreen system with gesture and voice control and text-to-voice tech. The optional smartphone-like InControl Touch Pro features quad-core processer, 60GB solid-state drive, Ethernet connectivity and interactive sat-nav able to position the vehicle even without a GPS signal. Convenience features are numerously and include automatic boot operation and four-zone climate control.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 3-litre, supercharged, in-line V6 cylinders

Bore x stroke: 84.5 x 89mm

Compression ratio: 10.5:1

Valve-train: 24-valve, DOHC, continuously variable valve timing, direct injection

Gearbox: 8-speed automatic, rear-wheel drive

Ratios: 1st 4.714; 2nd 3.143; 3rd 2.106; 4th 1.667; 5th 1.285; 6th 1.0; 7th 0.839; 8th 0.667

Reverse/final drive: 3.317/3.23

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 375 (380) [280] @ 6,500rpm

Specific power: 112BHP/litre

Power -to-weight ratio: 219.29BHP/tonne

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 332 (450) @4,500rpm

Specific torque: 150.25Nm/litre

Torque-to-weight ratio: 263.15Nm/tonne

0-100km/h: 5.3 seconds

Top speed: 250km/h

Fuel economy, urban/extra-urban/combined: 11.7-/6.3-/8.3-litres/100km

CO2 emissions, combined: 198g/km

Fuel capacity: 74 litres

Wheelbase: 2,960mm

Track, F/R: 1,605/1,594mm

Boot capacity: 540 litres

Kerb weight: 1710kg

Suspension, F/R: Double wishbones/integral link

Steering: Variable electric-assisted rack & pinion

Turning circle: 11.61 metres

Brakes: Ventilated discs

Tyres: 255/35R20 (optional)