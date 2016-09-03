You are here
Microsoft machine brains going into a refrigerator
By AFP - Sep 03,2016 - Last updated at Sep 03,2016
The US technology giant and Liebherr are collaborating on a new ‘SmartDeviceBox’ that take the kitchen appliance beyond cooling comestibles to reminding people what they need at the market (Photo courtesy of Liebherr)
SAN FRANCISCO – Microsoft is putting its machine brains into a Liebherr refrigerator.
The US technology giant and Liebherr are collaborating on a new “SmartDeviceBox” that take the kitchen appliance beyond cooling comestibles to reminding people what they need at the market, Microsoft principal data scientist T.J. Hazen said in a blog post Friday.
The box is an internet-connected module that fits inside refrigerators and freezers.
Microsoft is putting machine vision capabilities to work to enable boxes to recognise milk cartons, ketchup bottles and other food inside refrigerators, according to Hazen.
The SmartDeviceBox uses cameras and object recognition technology to track what is in a refrigerator, keeping an inventory list, so that can be accessed through applications tailored for smartphones powered by Android, Apple or Windows software, Microsoft news centre staff member Athima Chansanchai said in an online post.
“In the near future, Liebherr refrigerators will help you shop and plan meals through intelligent food management,” Chansanchai said.
